Govt approves setting up of Naval material management service

The government today approved setting up of a dedicated service for enhancing efficiency in material management in the Navy with an aim to further improve its operational readiness.

Best talents available will be taken for the engineering service, namely Indian Naval Material Management Service (INMMS), the government said.

The decision to constitute the Group 'A' service was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Constitution of an Organised Group 'A' Service would attract the best talents available and bring in technically qualified material managers.

"It will improve the functional efficiency of material management of naval stores and ensure operational readiness of the Navy at all times," the government said in a release.

It said the proposed INMMS would provide a reservoir of technically qualified material managers for handling the materials management functions of the Indian Navy.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)