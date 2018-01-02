Former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna appointed Deputy NSA

Rajinder Khanna, a former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was today appointed the Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the appointment of Khanna as the Deputy NSA on re-employment and on contractual basis, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

The appointment is fixed as re-employment on contract basis, until further orders, as per usual terms and conditions as are admissible to the deputy NSA, the order said.

Khanna joined the RAW in 1978 and is the first chief of the agency who was directly recruited into the Research and Analysis Service (RAS) cadre. He headed the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from December 2014 for a fixed two-year period.

He is currently serving as an Officer on Special Duty (Neighbourhood Studies) in the National Security Council Secretariat.

Neighbourhood Studies prepares policy papers of neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The National Security Council, headed by the prime minister, is the apex body on all internal and external security-related matters. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is its secretary.

(With agency inputs)