Government issues notification on nomination of members

Puducherry Chief Secretary Manoj Parida today issued gazette notification re-publishing the order of Union Home Ministry appointing three members as nominated legislators of the Assembly.

The notification was issued on the basis of the Home Ministry`s communication received yesterday.

The three members appointed as nominated legislators of the Assembly are V Saminathan (president of Puducherry State unit of Bharatiya Janata party) K G Shankar (its treasurer) and S Selvaganapthy (an educationist).

The Central government has nominated them in keeping with sub section (3) of Section 3 of Union Territories Act 1963.

