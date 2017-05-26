Government changes defence tack, gets aim right

Indian defence strategy has witnessed remarkable changes under the present regime. The Narendra Modi-led government's stringent stance against cross-border terrorism has been paving the way for a more peaceful India. DNA lists some of the major steps undertaken to make the country's borders safer and more secure.

Surgical strikes

In a change in strategy to tackle the Pakistan issue, the Indian Army in September targeted terror launchpads supported by the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control (LOC). The tactic yielded positive results. Based on specific intelligence, the Army is continuing with its operations to damage Pakistani Army posts that are aiding the terrorists attempting to infiltrate the border.

Strategic partnership model

The Ministry of Defence has finalised a policy aimed at giving a push to domestic manufacturing and modernisation of military assets, such as fighter jets, submarines, and armoured vehicles. As per the plan, private Indian and global players will come together to give a boost to domestic manufacturing and to set up supply chains in the country. The policy will also come as a shot in the arm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India initiative.

One Rank One Pension (OROP)

Having already paid two installments -- in all Rs 6,267 crore -- the government has announced that the third phase of disbursing funds to former soldiers will start soon. The subject has been a contentious one as veterans have been demanding a one-rank one-pension plan. While some anomalies remain, the government has managed to deal with the situation efficiently.