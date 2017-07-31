Gorkhaland supporters, cops clash in several places

Clashes between the police and Gorkhaland supporters on Sunday resulted in injuries to several persons on both sides at Jaigoan in Alipurduar district.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and the other hill parties took out a rally at Jaigaon on the 46th day of an indefinite strike called by the GJM in the hills.

GJM supporters also started 'Musti Dan' or donation of a fistful of alms. It will continue till August 3 and the sum collected would be given to the District Magistrate, SDOs and BDOs to protest curbing the movement of essential commodities including food, baby food and medicines from Siliguri to the hills.

At Alipurduar district, protestors clashed with police on Sunday. It has been alleged that while GJM supporters pelted stones and petrol bombs at police, cops in turn, retaliated with lathi charge, gunshots and tear gas shells. Water canons too were pressed in to bring the irate mob under control.

State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb said, "GJM goondas are carrying out vandalism. It is strange that people behave like this in a democracy."