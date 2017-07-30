Gorkhaland: Stop fast or be booked for attempt to suicide, says district magistrate to GJM members

The health of members of the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha has deteriorated after the dozen went on an indefinite hunger strike demanding a separate state.

The 12 members began their hunger strike at four places in the hills – Darjeeling, Mirik, Kurseong and Kalimpong. On Sunday as the movement stepped into its 46th day and the hunger strike into its ninth day, health of four of those on hunger strike had deteriorated.

“The health conditions of Norden Wandi Dhukpa in Darjeeling, Dhanprasad Subbah in Mirik, Ajit Roka in Kalimpong and Anuj Thapa in Kurseong have deteriorated. They have refused any medical assistance and said that they would continue till there is an intervention by the Central or state government and talks are initiated regarding their demand of Gorkhaland,” said Prabhakar Thapa, one of the activists.

GJM leaders have been in talks at various levels, but there has been no response from the Centre or the state for a meeting regarding Gorkhaland.

The district magistrate Joyoshi Das Gupta, while speaking to the DNA said some of the protestors on hunger strike were too weak to talk. “I visited them and said they would need to be taken to the hospital. If they refuse, they will be charged with attempt to suicide. Others who block their admittance to hospital will be booked for attempt to murder,” she said.

GJM chief Bimal Gurung in a statement on Saturday had given the government a 10-day ultimatum within which to find a solution to a logjam failing which he said movement will intensify further.

In a separate development there had been a clash between GJM workers and police on Saturday at Sukna in the hills where it is alleged that police opened fire on agitators killing one and injuring two. Police, however, refuted any incident of firing.

Members of Nari Morcha, the women’s wing of GJM took out a protest rally on Sunday and after putting up a demonstration in front of Sukna outpost, they submitted a deputation.

On Sunday, GJM supporters also started ‘Musti Dan’ or donation of a fistful of alms. It will continue till August 3 and the sum collected would be given to the District Magistrate, SDOs and BDOs in protest of curbing movement of essential commodities including food, baby food and medicines from Siliguri to the hills.

State tourism minister Gautam Deb said, “GJM goondas are carrying out vandalism. It is strange that people behave like this in a democracy.”