Gorkhaland crisis reaches Delhi, GJM leaders seek Centre's intervention

Earlier Mamata Banerjee had told the Gorkha Jamukti Morcha that the issue of Gorkhaland was 'not in her jurisdiction.'

As the shutdown in Darjeeling completes third month, there are signs that the Gorkhland agitation is about to reach Delhi.

In what can be termed as growing resentment between the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and the West Bengal government, GJM president Bimal Gurung has said that a delegation of leaders from the hills will reach Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek his intervention for initiating a tripartite talks.

“The Bengal government has made its stand clear by saying that it was beyond the state’s jurisdiction. Now it is up to the Centre to act promptly and start a tripartite talk,” he said in the audio clip released from an undisclosed location.

The team that will leave for Delhi would comprise Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai, Kurseong MLA Rohit Sharma, central committee members Swaraj Thapa and Kalyan Dewan and some members of the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC).

Gurung said they had been called by Singh for a meeting where they would raise the issue as they also want peace to return in the region.

As the indefinite strike entered the 85th day, Gurung blamed the state government for the deadlock, saying that ‘the state government didn't want peace at the hills’ and also alleged that the government was responsible for the blasts at the hills.

“The state government is behind the blasts at the hills and attempts are being made to frame me for the incident. The intention is to keep me away from the hills and use some renegade leaders to put an end to our Gorkhaland movement,” Gurung added.

After GJM leaders met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other state leaders and Binay Tamang announced that strike would be suspended till September 12 when the next meeting is scheduled, Gurung said it was a betrayal with the movement.

Later Anit Thapa carried out peace rallies at the hills urging people for resumption of normal life till September 12.

At a time when the split among the GJM leaders is out in the open, school authorities at the hills are in two minds whether to open schools.

Father Shajumon CK, Rector, St Jesoph’s School at north Point said they were trying to normalise things but that was proving to be a big challenge. “Unless traffic situation is normal pupils wont be able to come over to school. Classes for our senior students are being conducted at the town and we hope this problem is solved soon,” he told DNA.

Ravindra Kumar Subbah, director, Himali Boarding School said that 98 per cent of their boarders were back and he pinned his hopes on the next meeting on September 12. “I am cautiously optimistic that even if the strike continues, I hope the leaders consider keeping schools out of it looking at the academic losses of students,” he told DNA.

Partha De, headmaster, Mount Hermon School said that the school was located at a very sensitive place and even some of the teachers who stay outside the district were unable to return. “Puja holidays are round the corner and even if the strike is lifted soon, we might have about a week’s class before the puja holidays,” he said.

Authorities of all the schools have however, agreed that once school reopened they would only concentrate on studies to complete the syllabus and curtail all co-curricular activities such as annual concert and sports.