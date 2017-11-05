Gorakhpur: 30 more children die at BRD medical college in last 48 hours

Even as ‘August - the month of deaths’ is over, children continue to die at the infamous BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, hometown of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. About 30 more children have died in the last 48 hours between November 1 and 3 at the hospital.

The BRD Hospital Acting Principal Dr P.K. Singh said that in the last 48 hours, 15 deaths were reported from NICU and 15 from ICU . Even though so many deaths have occurred in the past three months, Dr Singh claimed that they were normal deaths if compared to children wards of any other medical college.

“About 40 to 50% children admitted at the BRD die as they are brought to the hospital in a very critical stage. However, we are successful in bringing down number of Acute Encephalitis Sydrome (AES) related deaths this year,” he pointed. But doctors are not ready to buy these deaths as normal. “Such large number of deaths in the last three months cannot be termed as normal. The state government must do something to save lives of children admitted at the hospital,” stated a senior doctor, on condition of anonymity.

The Health Minister Dr Siddharth Singh too had termed these deaths as ‘routine’ and ‘normal’ when oxygen short supply tragedy had hit the hospital resulting in 33 deaths. “If you compare these figures with previous years, it suggests that deaths are normal,” he had stated.

BRD medical College had hit headlines when 33 children had died on August 10 and 11 due to short supply of oxygen. Eight hospital staffers, including then Principal Dr Rajiv Mishra and his wife Purnima Shukla, and the oxygen supplier Manish Bhandari were held responsible for deaths. They are languishing in Gorakhpur jail. Charge-sheet against seven have been filed by the police while police is awaiting sanction from the state government to file charge-sheet against Dr Mishra and Fr Kafeel Ahmed Khan, then Head of the Paediatric ward.