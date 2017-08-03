Gopal Gupta turns friend, philosopher & guide to Credai Raj... but Dy Anurag wants to contest polls also

For the past six years, both Gupta and Sharma along with their team are trying to bring all the builders on the same platform.

Having carved a mark for itself in the state, CREDAI is fast turning into one of the most successful organisations in the real estate sector. Thanks to the vision and dedication of Gopal Gupta and Anurag Sharma.

Along with the structures that they constructed, they soared their efforts,in taking CREDAI to new heights. Gopal Gupta as Chairman, CREDAI, is the face and inspiration while Sharma – the younger of the two and the president of the organisation – is trying to give the CREDAI,a new dimension and position. Sharma, who is already heading the BJP’s business wing Vyapaar Prakoshth , is also aspiring candidate of the BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections. His announcement as BJP’s Vyapaar Prakoshth chief was made by party president Ashok Parnami and that too on the birth day of Sharma. All these has led to the speculation of his closeness with the party and its ideals.

For the past six years, both Gupta and Sharma along with their team are trying to bring all the builders on the same platform. The duo of Gupta and Sharma gained popularity because of their efforts to ensure the active participation of all seniors in CREDAI’s affairs , resulting in winning three terms at CREDAI. The hard work has paid off – CREDAI is never as organised as it is today.The CREDAI is respected in the state government’s quarter and on all issues related to the real state sectors are heard by the government . CREDAI on its own, believes in maintaining a healthy dialogue with the state government and put forward the problems of the builders. CREDAI has been able to influence key decisions also .

This efforts of the CREDAI helped in bringing the various lobbies of the builders together and share the platfom for the common cause. The CREDAI is heading for election,but the duo is strongly placed. PS: box item is given below CREDAI’s efforts have resulted in the state government adopting a policy that is in the best interest of the common man at a time, when the real estate sector is facing allthe challenges because of the market conditions. This team of Rajasthan builders, under the leadership of CREDAI, is concentrating on Affordable Housing scheme projects. The dwelling units are priced in such a way that makes it easy for the common man to go for affordable housing.

Gupta is a veteran and he enjoys the confidence of the builder’s fraternity .He plays the role of a big brother and is always ready to give his guidance. He is easy to approach on all issues relating to the government.

On the other hand Anurag had proved himself as a good administrator in handling the affairs of CREDAI. Anurag’s presence in the national executive helped the state chapter a big deal and he made a big mark in the NETCOM’s conferences held in Turkey,Malaysia and in Indonesia with his remarkable presentations.

In these conferences,his presentation on Affordable Housing was very much appreciated. The worthiness of the Affordable Housing is proved by the fact that many states are trying to adopt this successful scheme of the Rajasthan government inspired several state government to follow suit.