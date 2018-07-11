Good news! Met forecasts heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR today

The Meteorological Department (MEeT) on Wednesday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the next three to four days.

"It will rain for next 3-4 days in Mumbai and Konkan region but intensity will decrease and on 13-14 July intensity might go up. In the coming 3-4 days it will rain in north-west India and the temperature will drop," Charan Singh, MET department was quoted by news agency ANI.

However, in Delhi-NCR it may start raining from tonight, Singh added. Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi-NCR received light showers in the morning.

In Mumbai, heavy rains took a break and the suburban train services resumed functioning on Wednesday.

The local train services were badly affected on a section of the Western Railway (WR) on Tuesday due to inundation of tracks.

The road traffic was moving smoothly after four days of heavy rains, which had crippled life in the megacity.

Trains were packed with commuters since early morning and the WR was running its services on some routes with restricted speed as the tracks were still flooded.

In just 10 days, the city received 864.5 mm rain, which is nearly equal to what it gets in an entire month, the MeT department said.

The local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were suspended between Nallasopara and Virar stations on Tuesday, causing huge inconvenience to those travelling on the busy western line.

On Wednesday, scores of commuters flocked the railway stations looking for local trains to reach their destinations, WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said.

Since the onset of monsoon, Mumbai has so far received almost 60 per cent of its required annual rainfall, the MeT said.

The weather department has said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the city and its neighbouring areas till Saturday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell also said that intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers is likely over the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)