Golf Club incident clear case of racial discrimination: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today described as a "clear case of racial discrimination" an incident at The Delhi Golf Club, when its staffers asked a woman from Meghalaya to leave a dining room because her traditional Khasi attire looked like a "maid's uniform".

He asked Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take appropriate action on the June 25 incident, which, he said, also reflected an "elitist mindset".

Rijiju raised the matter with Patnaik after Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma discussed the issue with the minister.

"I will also speak to the urban development ministry on how such privileges can be given to people with such mindsets," he said about the club, which occupies prime land in the heart of the national capital.

An incensed Rijiju told reporters no one had the right to judge a person by his or her attire.

"It was a clear case of racial discrimination. Such an elitist mindset of some people will destroy the social fabric of the country," he said.

The minister of state for home, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, said the incident was "unfortunate and condemnable".

"Action should be taken. Merely issuing a statement is not enough," he said.

The Meghalaya woman, Tailin Lyngdoh, was asked to leave the room because the club's staffers believed her traditional outfit looked like a "maid's uniform", her employer, Nivedita Barthakur Sondhi, told

