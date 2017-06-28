Goa NGO to approach NGT if coal transportation not reduced

The activists suspect that the government is planning to build a coal corridor under the guise of expansion of national highways

Activists from Goa's port town of Vasco have vehemently opposed increasing coal transport and pollution in the city due to handling of coal by the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT).

An NGO, Goa Against Coal had decided to approach the National Green Tribunal if coal transportation is not reduced and pollution is not brought under control.

"We cannot allow this rampant pollution to carry on. This will finish our life. It will finish what Goa stands for," said Custadio D'souza, convenor of Goa Against Coal organisation.

The activists suspect that the government is planning to build a coal corridor under the guise of expansion of national highways. They fear that such a move will lead to irrevocable harm to Goa's nature and ecology.

"12th Five Year Plan envisaged moving out of coal handling from the city of Vasco. In fact, the ports at Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai stopped handling coal around the city. Why only our city is picked to do this so brazenly?"Asked Abhijit Prabhudesai, noted green activist from Goa.

"This is a systematic plan to convert Goa into a coal hub. Central government also wants to dredge rivers in Goa for heavy coal transportation," said Abhijit.