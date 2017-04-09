Goa may undertake feasibility study for cable car introduction

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar today said the state government may undertake feasibility study for cable car introduction in the coastal state as part of comprehensive mobility plan.

"Cable car is a new concept. We will examine it. Once the concept is introduced you have to conduct feasibility study," Parrikar told reporters in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of new parallel bridge on Zuari river, 15 kms from here.

Parrikar said though the cable car is a good concept, it (the concept) requires independent corridor to be built.

"You need proper space to install the poles on which the cable car will run. We are examining the possibility," he said.

Gadkari and Parrikar today inspected the parallel bridge on Zuari river which is a part of National highway connecting North to South Goa.

The work on eight lane cable stayed bridge has already began which will run parallel to the existing facility (bridge).

The Chief Minister said "state government is working on comprehensive mobility plan for Goa which includes multiple mode of transport."

"The public transport system in Goa is in a mess. The buses ferrying passengers are over-crowded and they operate only when there is rush hour. They don t operate when the number of passengers are less," Parrikar said.

He said under the comprehensive mobility plan, the state government is intending to provide buses even during lean hours, which will operate even if there are not enough passengers.

