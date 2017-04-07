Goa: Former Congress MLA Vishwajeet Rane joins BJP, may contest against his own father

Former Goa Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane, who defied the party whip to vote against the trust motion of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar last month, today joined the BJP. The development is viewed as a major embarrassment for the Congress, as Vishwajit is the son of the party veteran and former chief minister Pratapsinh Rane. In a sharp criticism of Rane junior, the Congress today dubbed him a "power hungry politician" and asked the BJP to "be careful" about him. Though BJP's Goa Legislature Party had recently resolved to induct Vishwajit in the Cabinet, Parrikar today remained non-committal about future assignment for the Rane junior.

Interestingly, Vishwajit's entry into the BJP will pit him against his father, in the family pocket-borough of Sattari. The tehsil, located in North Goa district, has two Assembly constituencies: Valpoi (which Vishwajit represented) and Poriem, represented by Pratapsinh Rane.

"I have come here bringing an assurance that the BJP will grow in Sattari tehsil," Vishwajit said. Vishwajit, who was elected from Valpoi constituency, had resigned from the Congress and also quit as MLA after absenting himself from the House when Parrikar sought the crucial trust vote, in protest against the Congress' "failure" to form government despite winning maximum 17 seats in the 40-member House.

Parrikar had eventually won the trust vote with the support of three members each of the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three Independents, besides 12 MLAs of the BJP, against 16 MLAs from Congress, as Rane had remained absent during the voting.

Vishwajit (46) joined the saffron party in the presence of Parrikar and the Goa unit BJP president Vinay Tendulkar, at a function held at the BJP headquarters in Panaji.

Hundreds of his supporters travelled from Valpoi to witness the cross over.

Welcoming him in the saffron fold, Parrikar said, "The constant infightings and restlessness in the Congress party resulted in Rane quitting it. There are several other Congressmen who are willing to join the BJP due to infighting."

The CM, however, remained non-committal on future assignment for Rane, especially his induction as a minister. Notably, the BJP's Goa Legislature Party had recently resolved to induct him in the Cabinet.

Vishwajit had served as Health minister in the Digambar Kamat-led Congress government between 2007-2012. "I will be working to strengthen the party. I have not come here (in BJP) on a transit. I am going to stay here and work for the party," Rane junior said, adding that he "had taken the blessings of his father."

Meanwhile, the block Congress committee members from Valpoi in North Goa have resigned in support of Vishwajit, while accusing the Congress of betrayal by failing to form the government. All Valpoi block Congress committee members, led by Laxmi Halwalkar, tendered their resignation from the primary membership of the party late last night.

"We, the Valpoi block Congress committee members are hereby submitting our resignation from the primary membership of the Congress with immediate effect as we have no faith in the leadership at the state and national level," reads the resignation letter, signed by all block members.

Launching a stinging attack on Vishwajit, the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar said, "I would advice the BJP to be careful about Vishwajit Rane. With his today's move it is clearly indicated that he is power hungry politician.

"Vishwajit never wanted to sit in the opposition for more than one term and always aspired to be on the ruling side." Kavlekar said Vishwajit's cross-over to the BJP is an "insult" to the voters in his Valpoi constituency who elected him in recent polls over a BJP candidate. "Vishwajit has not only damaged the image of his own but also that of his father, Pratapsinh who is a veteran Congressman," he said.

When reporters asked if his father Pratapsinh too will join the BJP, Vishwajit evaded a direct reply, saying, "You can ask him."

"I told him that I would be joining the BJP with my supporters, and he was OK with it," he said. "I wanted to join hands with the BJP before the Assembly elections by forming a regional outfit, Sattari Yuva Morcha.

That could not materialise," Vishwajit said. Pratapsinh remained unavailable for comments.