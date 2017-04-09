Goa Congress starts preparations for Valpoi bypoll

Though the date for bypoll in Valpoi in Goa is yet to be announced, the Congress has started preparations for the election in a bid to retain its hold over the assembly constituency.

Vishwajit Rane was elected from Valpoi in North Goa on a Congress ticket in the February 4 assembly polls, but later quit the seat and joined BJP.

The Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce the date for the bypoll necessitated by the resignation of Rane.

The former legislator will contest from the segment on a BJP ticket.

"Valpoi for long has been a Congress stronghold.

We have a mass base here. The party is confident of defeating Rane during the by-election," AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar told

