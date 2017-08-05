Goa: Congress dares CM Parrikar to resign from post and face by-elections from Panaji

The Congress today dared Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to resign from his post and face the Assembly by-election from Panaji, scheduled for August 23.

Girish Chodankar, All India Congress Committee Secretary and the party's candidate against Parrikar, said the chief minister should provide a level playing field.

"I am fighting this election as a common man. Parrikar is contesting as a chief minister and a Member of Parliament.

He is fighting with the backing of the state and Union governments. That is not fair in the election process," Chodankar told reporters here.

Parrikar, who resigned as the Defence Minister to return to Goa, is still a Rajya Sabha member.

"He should first put in his papers as the chief minister and an MP and then face the electorate," Chodankar said.

The Congress candidate said he had started a door-to-door campaign in the constituency and was getting a good response.