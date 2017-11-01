Go to Pakistan if you don't sing Jana Gana: Ashok Lahoti

Mayor Ashok Lahoti instituted a policy for all civic body employees to sing the national anthem at the start and Vande Mataram at the end of working days

Jaipur Mayor Ashok Lahoti on Tuesday instituted a policy for all civic body employees to attend a rendition of the national anthem at the start of the working day and of the national song at the end, adding that anyone having an objection could "go to Pakistan".

The national anthem — Jana Gana Mana — will be played at 9:50 am and 'Vande Mataram' at 5:55 pm.

"If anybody has any objection to singing the national anthem and the national song, then they should go to Pakistan. We are not telling people to raise religious slogans," Lahoti said.

The opposition Congress party was quick to lambast the move.

State Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma told to DNA that the party was not opposed to the singing of national anthem and the national song, but claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was indulging in "competition for who the biggest nationalist is".

"Do they know how the National Symbol and National Anthem are respected? The Mayor himself is giving unnecessary statements. The National Anthem is always sung in the last. Mayor's statement is unfortunate," she said.

Jaipur district Congress president Pratap Singh Khachariyawas also asked the mayor to follow the rules set for the national anthem.

Lahoti, however, stuck to his guns, saying the move would provide positive energy at the beginning and end of the day. "Employees will forget about the tiredness and spend quality time with the family," he said, adding that it would increase the sense of collectiveness and patriotism, and would boost efficiency.

PATRIOTIC GAMES