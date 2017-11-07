Global citizen Priyanka Chopra eligible to vote in upcoming UP civic polls

She might have left this town some 17 years ago after winning the Miss World title, but Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is still a voter in Bareilly and eligible to exercise her franchise for the upcoming urban local body polls.

The names of Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra are present in the voters list and recently a complaint in this regard was filed by a resident of Kuwarpur here. When the names of the actor and her mother were included in the voters list of Mumbai, where the family shifted, her father late Col Ashok Chopra had informed the district administration about it through a letter in 2012, but their names were not deleted, officials said.

Additional district election officer Abhijit Mukherji said that since the actor no longer lived in the city and her house near the city railway station has been locked for long, a report was sought from the block level officer. Mukherji said that a survey is conducted before each election to check for duplication of names of voters who have shifted elsewhere.

"It was perhaps by mistake on the part of the block level officer concerned, who prepared the fresh electoral rolls for this election. We will take action against those responsible for this error," he said. District election officer R Vikram Singh said the names of persons not living in the town for long should not be in the voters list. It is also a matter of investigation as to how her name appeared in the list, he said.