GJM will never compromise on Gorkhaland demand, says Bimal Gurung

With the indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling hills entering its 62nd day, GJM chief Bimal Gurung on Tuesday vowed that he will "never compromise" with the demand for Gorkhaland and "continue the fight till it is achieved".

The Independence Day was incident-free and celebrated in various parts of the hills with the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and other parties taking out rallies with the national flag. Gurung himself hoisted a national flag during a ceremony organised by the GJM. In a statement later, he thanked everyone for their support during the two-month-long indefinite shutdown and vowed to continue the fight till the Gorkhaland dream was achieved.

"We would request you all to keep the morale high as we assure you that we will never compromise on all our collective aspirations and our one and only dream- Gorkhaland. Let us continuously strive till we attain this Gorkha dream," the statement said.

"On Independence Day, we would like to thank all the Gorkhas across the world, united we will march towards Gorkhaland," he said in the statement. Gurung thanked the people of the hills for their support for Gorkhaland despite the hardship they were enduring due to the shutdown.

Though no incidents of violence were reported since last night, police and security personnel made special security arrangements in the hills and were maintaining a tight vigil to avoid any untoward incident. The GJM took out rallies in various parts of the hills demanding restoration of the internet services, which remained banned in the hills since June 18, and an immediate withdrawal of the police from Darjeeling.

Barring medicine shops, all other shops, business establishments, schools and colleges remained closed.