GJM to allow schools evacuate students tomorrow

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has announced a 12-hour relaxation in its indefinite strike on Friday for schools in the Darjeeling hills to evacuate students safely to Mongpu and Siliguri.

"The relaxation, from 6 am to 6 pm, would be only for boarding school students. They will go home in school vehicles. Those going to Sikkim will go to Mongpu and those going to other destinations will go to Siliguri. The vehicles should carry stickers identifying the name of the school," said GJM general secretary Roshan Giri.

GJM leaders specified that no private vehicles, other than school buses or vehicles hired by schools for the purpose, would be allowed to ply.

Prof Munish Tamang, national working president of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh — a non-political organisation which had partook in the all-party meeting called by the GJM on Tuesday, said there are over 12 prominent residential schools in the hills. "From what I have found out, the decision has been taken following requests from heads of such institutions. I am naturally happy for the students," he told DNA.

Uneasy calm in valley

The situation at the hills remained tense on Wednesday. While the GJM and other parties said that to ensure peace the state government should withdraw forces and restore internet services, the ruling TMC indicated that it is in no mood to budge because not only the RAF, CISF and IRB forces remain there, more CRPF personnel have been deployed. In another development, through a notification by the Darjeeling District Magistrate, internet services have been suspended for seven days. It has already been suspended for three days so far.

All-party meet today

The state government has called an all-party meeting in Siliguri on Thursday to discuss the way forward. Political and non-political organisations from the hills had already made it clear that they would stay away from all such meets. On Wednesday major Opposition parties from the plains too decided to boycott the meet. Left Front convenor in Darjeeling district said it would be a futile exercise as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not attending. State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury too said they would not partake in it. BJP said the party is yet to receive any communication on the meet.

