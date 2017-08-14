GJM leaders meet Rajnath, to continue stir for statehood

The leaders of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi for over two hours on the 60th day of the indefinite strike in the hills on Sunday, but failed to strike an agreement.

The six-member GJM delegation led by Kalyan Diwan, convenor of the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC), met Singh and Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia to discuss the Gorkhaland statehood issue.

"It was made clear to them that nothing short of Gorkhaland would appease the Gorkhas and non-Gorkhas at the hills. We had made ourselves clear that the Gorkhas had suffered for decades and had not been given their dues. It is time the Centre took some positive steps," Swaraj Thapa, member, Central Committee, GJM, told DNA.

He said that both Singh and Ahluwalia said they understood the pain and suffering of the Gorkhas. "They said they were mindful of our demand but there were some Constitutional difficulties and had assured us that they would try to work out some way to find a way out of the logjam," he said.

Asked whether the bandh would continue he said, "The bandh would continue for another 100 years till the statehood demand is met."

Rajnath, it is learnt, appealed to the GJM leaders to lift the hunger strike and the general strike. Singh had also urged the West Bengal government to begin talks to find a solution.

Top GJM leaders Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri did not attend the meeting on Sunday.

The strike has been going on since June 18 with business establishments, schools and colleges remaining shut. Several government establishments have been razed and vehicles flouting the strike set afire since then.

INDEFINITE STIR