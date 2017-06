A delegation of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha today met Union minister Kiren Rijiju and submitted a two-point memorandum demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland.

The union minister of State for home affairs is here for the International Day of Yoga celebrations to be held at Paljor Stadium tomorrow.

A member of the delegation, RB Bhujel, told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)