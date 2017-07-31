Gita near Kalam statue causes stir; kin seek to defuse row by placing Quran and Bible as well

The Rs 15 crore memorial was inaugurated on July 27 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Peikarambu here, Kalam’s native village, on the ‘Missile Man’s’ second death anniversary.

An engraved ‘Bhagavad Gita’ near the statue of late president APJ Abdul Kalam at his memorial here has kicked up a row with some of the political parties in the state taking exception to it. His family had to finally intervene to put the controversy to rest by placing a copy of the Quran and Bible as well near the statue.

It was DMK working president MK Stalin who, while speaking at a function, ignited the row saying the presence of Bhagavad Gita was an act of imposing communalism. He expressed concern why Tirukkural was not placed there. Stalin was soon joined by MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and Social Democratic Party of India State president KKSM Dhehlan Baqavi in condemning the same.

“The presence of Gita along with the statue of Kalam has raised apprehension as to whether it is done with an ulterior motive to portray the late leader as a passionate lover of Hinduism,” said VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

The Rs 15 crore memorial was inaugurated on July 27 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Peikarambu here, Kalam’s native village, on the ‘Missile Man’s’ second death anniversary.

“An unnecessary controversy was raised by some people. DRDO officials worked tirelessly for the memorial construction and had not sculpted the Bhagavad Gita near the statue with any (ill) intention. Now we have left two books — Quran and Bible near the statue,” his relatives Sheik Dawood and Salim said.

They said they would also place a copy of Tamil treatise Thirukkural near it soon. His relatives said Kalam was a leader to all Indians and no one should seek to politicise the episode.

MEMORIAL FEATURES