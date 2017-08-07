Girl Stalking Case: CCTV footage goes missing, BJP leader asks why was she out late night

CCTV footage could be an important piece of evidence in the case.

After a woman accused the son of a senior Haryana BJP leader in Chandigarh of stalking, CCTV footage from five locations has reportedly gone missing.

The girl has accused BJP leader's son Vikas Barala (23) and his friend Ashish Kumar (27) of stalking her on Friday night after which they were arrested and released on bail.

According to reports, police sources claim that CCTV footage which could be an important piece of evidence in the case, is missing.

Meanwhile, the BJP state unit has blamed the victim for driving so late in the night.

"The girl should not have gone out at 12 in the night. Why was she driving so late in the night? The atmosphere is not right. We need to take care of ourselves," ​BJP state vice president Ramveer Bhatti told CNN-News18.

The victim had expressed her anguish in a social media post saying she was lucky not to be the daughter of a commoner or else who knows what her fate could be.

"There were two guys inside the SUV, and they seemed to really be enjoying harassing a lone girl in the middle of the night, judging by how often their car swerved, just enough to scare me that it might hit me," she said in a Facebook post. "I'm lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such VIPs? I'm also lucky, because I'm not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere. If this can happen in Chandigarh, it can happen anywhere," she added.

On Sunday, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP government, saying "Condemn attempt to kidnap & outrage modesty of young lady in Chdgrh. BJP Govt mst punish the guilty; not collude W/culprits & mindset they represent."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that the accused will be punished once found guilty.

"I have complete faith on the Chandigarh Police. Justice will prevail. The accused will be punished once found guilty. This is my official stand on this matter. This case has nothing to do with Subhash Barala. Such act is highly condemnable if proved correct," the Chief Minister told the media.