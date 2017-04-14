Girl alleges rape by one known to her, accused arrested

A girl here has alleged that she was raped by a person of her acquaintance, following which the person has been arrested, police said today.

On April 10 a scooty, registered in the name of the girl, a polytechnic student, was recovered by Sihani Gate police, following which a case of kidnapping was lodged on the complaint of the girl's father, Deputy Superintendent of police Manish Mishra said.

Yesterday, the girl returned and registered her statement before a magistrate in which she claimed that a person, who was known to her, gave her a drink laced with sedative and then raped her taking advantage of her intoxicated condition, the police officer said.

Following her statement, the charge of rape was added to the FIR and the accused has been arrested, Mishra said.

