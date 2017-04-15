Girish Chander Saxena: A spymaster who turned the game on its head in Kashmir

Born in Agra in 1928 he was an IPS officer who served at many important positions in Uttar Pradesh before becoming the head of RAW.

When a diminutive Girish Chander Saxena landed in Srinagar in May 1990 to take up the toughest assignment of his life, Kashmir had rebelled and the entire government machinery had collapsed.

Moreover Saxena, who was fondly known as Gary to his friends, was appointed governor just five days after Kashmir's chief cleric and Awami Action Committee (AAC) chairman Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq was assassinated and security forces had killed around 25 mourners near Hawal.

Former governor Jagmohan had left a legacy of alienation and disillusionment among the people which was the biggest challenge for the newcomer. Such was the alienation and distrust that despite people knowing that militants killed Mirwaiz, blamed government agencies in order to whip up passions and ignite the azaadi groundswell.

True to his craft, Gary, a former RAW chief, started working meticulously. The war against terror was given a new direction. He introduced the system of CAT (Criminal Apprehension Technique) which proved a watershed movement in the fight against militancy. Under the CAT, security forces were using the apprehended militants as informers who would not only provide information about their colleagues but even accompany the forces to identify them.

“It was a robust system. Once security forces were arresting militants they were put through sustained questioning. During interrogation, they were compelled to become CAT and identify their colleagues. They were masked and put in Gypsies to identify the people during cordon and search operation known as crackdown in local parlance. In lieu, the security forces were treating them well if they cooperate”, said an officer.

The CAT became the touchstone for the security forces to bring any situation under control. Several top militants were either apprehended or killed. The backbone of the militant groups was broken and situation started showing signs of improving in the next few months.

Another milestone he achieved was his approach after every terror strike. Kashmir used to shut after a grenade blast or incident of firing on the security forces which used to create chaos and give a sense of déjà vu to militants. Since he took over he asked the security forces not to disturb the normal routine after a terror strike. So when grenade blasts occurred, life limped back to normalcy quickly.

“Life should go on was the motive. No matter the intensity of the terror incident, security forces were clearing roads for traffic after few minutes which was the biggest defeat for militants who wanted to keep the pot boiling”, said another officer.

Gary was the governor of the state twice from May 26, 1990 to March 12, 1993 and from May 02, 1998 to June, 04 2003. Both his tenures were challenging. He was trying to be close to Kashmir and that is why his trademark karkul (Kashmiri cap) and chaste Urdu during speeches became indelible memories of his tenure.

Born in Agra in 1928 he was an IPS officer who served at many important positions in Uttar Pradesh before becoming the head of premier external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Apart from handling the Kashmir situation with professionalism,Gary brought administrative reforms and infused new life into the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti described late Saxena as an able administrator who left an indelible mark in the State during his gubernatorial assignments. Mehbooba conveyed her personal condolences to the bereaved family of Saxena, particularly his wife and two daughters

In his message of condolence J&K Governor NN Vohra conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.