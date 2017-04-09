German youth stabbed six times; Sushma Swaraj assures action

A rickshaw puller stabbed a 19-year-old German national six times in the Chandni Chowk area. The incident has caught the attention of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who has sought a report from the authorities concerned. Swaraj tweeted: “I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi Government to provide him best medical treatment.”

The incident took place at 11 pm on Friday when the youth, identified as Benjamin, hired a rickshaw from Chandni Chowk Metro station for ISBT Kashmere Gate. From there, he was to catch a bus to Amritsar. According to the police, the rickshaw puller apparently took a detour as they arrived at the Geeta Colony flyover and stopped to pick up another youth. When he objected to this, the rickshaw puller said that the man was his friend. They then headed towards ISBT.

“The rickshaw puller cycled towards Yamuna Khadar under the Geeta Colony flyover on the pretext of taking a shorter route and then finding a secluded stretch, stopped the rickshaw. The man and his aide then threatened the German youth and asked him to hand over all the valuables.

As he protested, they stabbed him, inflicting deep cuts on his body using a sharp blade-like object,” said a senior police officer.

“While struggling with the duo, the man raised an alarm and somehow managed to call for help,” he added. Running to his aid, passersby alerted a police picket — located 700 metres from the spot — and Benjamin was rushed to the nearby Hedgewar Hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

The accused have not been apprehended so far.

Commenting on the incident, DCP (North) Jatin Narwal said, “The locals had informed the police picket and our teams rushed to the spot. But because it was a dark stretch, we could not apprehend the accused. The robbers stabbed him six times and stole his mobile phone and the Indian currency that he was carrying. We have registered a case for attempt to murder and robbery, and are confident that the duo will soon be arrested,” the officer said.

Benjamin had come to India on March 12 on a tourist visa.