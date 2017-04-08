German national attacked in New Delhi, two arrested

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two accused in connection with the brutal assault on a German national.

Accused identified as Rizwan and Rajkishore were arrested for attacking 19-year-old Benjamin Scolt with a sharp knife in Delhi's Geeta Colony today. Soon after the incident, External Affairs Minister ordered the police to provide a report on this and best medical treatment to the victim.

"I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi Government to provide him best medical treatment," Sushma tweeted. After receiving the information about the attack, the police reached the spot and took the victim to the nearby hospital for immediate treatment. It is being said that the victim was attacked with the intention of loot.