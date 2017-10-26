General public won't be harassed, says CEO

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Gujarat, BB Swain, told mediapersons that officials however would not put common men in an embarassing situation or would not harass them unnecessarily.

With the announcement of poll dates for Gujarat elections and the Model Code of Conduct coming into force from Wednesday, anyone found transporting over Rs 50,000 would have to prove that it is not for any malafide (poll-related) intention.

If more than Rs5 lakh is found, Income Tax officers would deal with the case. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Gujarat, BB Swain, told mediapersons that officials however would not put common men in an embarassing situation or would not harass them unnecessarily. "The staff would behave politely with commoners if they are found transporting cash above than the limit set by EC. We have prepared guidelines and asked all officers in surveillance team to behave softly with people."

He added, "They have been asked to cross check only those vehicles for cash transportation about which there is a specific information or tip-off and not all vehicles. The team which seizes cash beyond Rs 50,000 will have to make all assessment within 24 hours and would not keep the amount with it without giving any reason."

The EC will take action against those making fiery or inciting statements in public. "If any complaint is received about statements which could disturb law and order or if speeches or comments are found to be objectionable and offensive, we will take action against them. We would keep a tab over social media too to stop spread of provocative messages."

The EC would also act strictly in cases of horse-trading by any political party.