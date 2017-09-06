Gauri Lankesh shot dead: Die-hard supporter of free-speech wanted to be a doctor first

Senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Gauri Lankesh once said that she wanted to be a doctor. When that didn’t happen, she took to journalism. An ardent supporter of free speech, Gauri Lankesh always believed in the power of the pen to raise the voice against the system and demand social justice and equality for the downtrodden and marginalised people of the society. Her writings reflect her opinions against the communal politics and the caste system.

She always showed the courage to take independent decisions and stick to her ideology, not caring much about the consequences.

Gauri was born in the year 1962 to the poet-journalist P. Lankesh, who had established the weekly Kannada language tabloid Lankesh Patrike. Gauri started her career as a journalist with a National Daily in Bengaluru. She also worked as a correspondent for the Sunday magazine for nine years.

Wanted to cease Lankesh Patrike publication

After her father's death in the year 2000, she and her brother Indrajit wanted to cease the publication. By that time she had already spent 16 years in Journalism. According to reports, the publisher convinced them to shelve their decision and Gauri then became the editor of Lankesh Patrike.

Ideological differences with brother

Soon after they started working together, differences between Gauri and her brother Indrajit developed over the ideology of the paper. But in February 2005, it all became public. Indrajit withdrew a report about a Naxalite attack, published in the magazine after due approval from Gauri.

Gauri decided to go alone

Gauri's differences with her brother lead to nasty statements being issued from both sides. Indrajit accused Gauri of promoting Naxalism through the paper. In response to her brother's press conference, she denied the accusation and alleged that Indrajit was opposed to her social activism. Gauri finally started her own Kannada weekly called 'Gauri Lankesh Patrike'. The tabloid did not take any advertisements.

Defamation case she lost

Gauri Lankesh was convicted of criminal defamation for an article published in 2008. BJP MP Prahlad Joshi and Umesh Dhusi had raised objections and filed defamation cases against her, which lead to her conviction in 2016. She was awarded six-month sentence and a penalty of Rs 10,000 was imposed. Gauri had received bail on the same day. Speaking to media Gouri Lankesh said that some people wanted to see her behind bars but that had not happened as the court granted her bail.

Gauri Lankesh, known to be a great social and political commentator, was shot to death by unknown assailants outside her home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017.