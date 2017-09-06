Gauri Lankesh murder: Rahul says those 'who speak against RSS/BJP are killed', Gadkari slams 'baseless allegations'

A political slugfest started over Gauri Lankesh's murder who was shot in her Bengaluru residence.

The political slugfest over Gauri Lankesh started in earnest after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took umbrage with Rahul Gandhi's tweets linking the scribe's murder to her outspoken criticism of the ruling party.

The Congress VP had tweeted: "Spoke to the CM of Karnataka and mentioned that it's very important that people who have murdered Gauri Lankesh are caught and punished. Anybody who speaks against the RSS/BJP is attacked &even killed. They want to impose only one ideology which is against the nature of India."

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statement, Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the Congress VP calling his allegations 'baseless and false'. He was quoted saying by NDTV: "The allegations are baseless and false. We have nothing to do with the Gauri Lankesh incident...the BJP's, the central government or any of our organisations have no relation to this incident... we condemn this."

Earlier, the Congress condemned the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh with party president Sonia Gandhi saying it was a chilling reminder that "intolerance and bigotry is raising its ugly head in our society".

Her son and party vice president Rahul Gandhi, senior leader P Chidambaram and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also expressed shock at the killing of the journalist in Bengaluru yesterday.

In condemning this debilitating attack, the Congress party stands as one with the rationalists, thinkers, journalists and the media fraternity, Sonia Gandhi said.

The Congress president described Lankesh as one with fearless and independent views, who had extraordinary grit and determination to take on the system.

"The series of killings of rationalists, free thinkers and journalists in the country has created an atmosphere that dissent, ideological differences and divergence of views can endanger our lives. This cannot be and should not be tolerated," Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

"It is an extremely sad moment for our democracy and a chilling reminder of the fact that intolerance and bigotry is raising its ugly head in our society," she said.

Sonia Gandhi as well as Rahul Gandhi have spoken to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urged him to swiftly bring the culprits to the book.

"Every possible measure should be taken to maintain a safe and secure atmosphere in the state," she added.

The Union Home Ministry sought a report from the Karnataka government on the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru, an official said. The move came after Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to get a report from the state government, the home ministry official said. The Karnataka government has been asked to provide details of the incident and the steps taken to nab those involved in the killing, the official said.

The 55-year-old journalist, known for her outspoken views on Hindutva politics, was gunned down at her residence in Bengaluru yesterday.

The Karnataka government decided to form a Special Investigation Team to probe the killing. Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani condemned the killing of Lankesh and hoped there would be a speedy investigation and justice delivered.

The Editors Guild of India "strongly condemned" the murder of Lankesh and called for a judicial probe into the incident.

The Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting (Additional Charge) Smriti Irani on Wednesday condemned the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, adding that she hoped that justice is delivered soon.

Irani took to Twitter and wrote, "Condemn killing of #GauriLankesh. Hope speedy investigation is conducted &justice delivered. Condolences to the family."

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Raja said, "On behalf of my party, I strongly condemn the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. It is a heinous crime committed by communal forces in Karnataka. The state had earlier witnessed the killing of scholar M.M. Kalburgi now it's Gauri. These atrocious crimes should be stopped and action on these cases should be rightly given".

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also took to Twitter and said, "The cold-blooded murder of Gauri Lankesh is reprehensible. Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi - such murderous violence has an eerie pattern."

President of the Press Club of India (PCI) Gautam Lahiri lamented the death of journalist Gauri Lankesh and deemed it as a "sad day for democracy."

Condemning the brutal killing of Gauri Lankesh, senior journalists termed the incident highly despicable and called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an immediate probe to find the perpetrators.

Many women activists accused the communal and Hindutva forces of attacking and murdering the journalist.

The Indian Cinema also came forward and condemned the incident as well with personalities like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das expressing anguish over the death.

Earlier, Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar said that Gauri Lankesh did not complain of any threats, adding that if there was any, then that will be thoroughly investigated.

"She didn't complain of anything. If she anywhere expressed about threats, it will be thoroughly investigated," Kumar told the media.

He said that Lankesh was found lying all in blood and four empty cartridges were found from the scene of offence.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication.

With inputs from PTI and ANI