Thane: Gas tanker turns turtle; traffic affected on Ghodbunder Road

A gas-tanker on Monday overturned on the busy Ghodbunder road here affecting vehicular traffic for hours.

A gas-tanker belonging to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) turned turtle on the Ghodbunder Road near Chana creek this noon while it was on its way to Mira Road from here, District Disaster Management Officer Manashri Mhatre of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation told PTI. The gas in the tanker started leaking and we have asked technical personnel from the BPCL to plug the leakage, she said.

The fire brigade personnel are trying to put out the leakage, Mhatre added. The officer said the villagers in the area were unaffected. Meanwhile, the traffic police have appealed the citizens to avoid using the Ghodbunder Road till the situation returns to normal.