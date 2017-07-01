Gangster Anandpal's body handed over to family members

The body of slain gangster Anandpal Singh was today handed over to his family members and the funeral is likely to take place in his village in Ladnu sub- division tomorrow.

"The police handed over Anandpal's body to his daughter Yogita Singh and maternal uncle at their hometown - Sanvrad in Nagaur district," Additional SP Churu Keshar Singh Shekhawat said.

The family members had been demanding a CBI inquiry in the encounter and were not accepting the body unless the government referred the case to the premier investigating agency.

However, after fresh post-mortem at the Churu district hospital yesterday following a court direction on the application of Anandpal's mother, the family members today accepted the body.

The funeral is likely to take place tomorrow.

"Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Ladnu sub division where the village is situated," SP Nagaur Paris Anil Deshmukh said.

He himself is camping in Ladnu.

Anandpal, who had managed to escape from custody of police while being taken back to high security prison in Ajmer from a court in Nagaur in September 2015, had taken a shelter in a house in Churu.

He was killed in an encounter with police last Saturday.

