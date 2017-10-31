Gang kills two in car, flees with Rs 25 lakh

There was mayhem on the roads of outer Delhi's Narela on Monday morning when four men opened indiscriminate fire on a car in full public view, killing a trader and his accountant and wounding the driver who somehow managed to escape. The assailants decamped with about Rs 25 lakh the trio was carrying.

Witnesses told the police that four men on two motorcycles forced stop a Maruti Eeco van on Bawana Road around 10.40 am. Pankaj, his accountant Harish Bhatia and driver Amit Goel were heading to a bank to deposit the cash.

"Primary questioning has revealed that the four men pulled out pistols and rained dozens of bullets on the car before locals could alert the police or even raise an alarm. The occupants, who tried to step out of the car and run away, were shot," said a senior police officer.

A police call was made and all the three were rushed to a hospital where Pankaj and Harish were declared dead on arrival. The driver is under treatment, and is said to be out of danger. The bodies sent for post-mortem examination. Senior police officers and forensic experts reached the spot to collect samples.

The police are also questioning kin of the deceased to know if the trio had enmity with anyone.

"Initial probe revealed that the accused did not cover their faces and therefore CCTV footages from the area are being checked to identify them or trace the vehicles used by them in the crime. It is suspected that the assailants had information about the men carrying money to a bank and therefore planned the robbery. It seems when the trio tried to overpower the men and raise an alarm, the criminals opened fire to kill," the officer said.

Former employees of the businessman are also under the scanner and are being questioned, the police said.

Police officer MN Tiwari said that several teams have been formed to probe the case and possible leads collected. He said that a gang is suspected to be behind the crime but an insider's role cannot be ruled out either at this stage.

Following the killings, locals staged a protest leading to major traffic snarls in and around Narela. Protesters marched towards the Narela police station and blocked roads. It was only after a heavy deployment of police and an assurance from senior police officers on speedy investigations into the case that the crowd could be dispersed. Easing the traffic in and around Narela, however, took more than an hour.