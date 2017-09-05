Ganesh Chaturti 2017: Ghatkopar Ganesh mandal protests, won't immerse idols until roads repaired

On the last day of Ganeshotsav, more than 20 Ganesha mandals from Ghatkopar protested. Slamming the They declared that they will not immerse their Ganesh idols until the roads towards the immersion points are not repaired and slammed the .for their inefficiency.

The Mumbai police intervened and convinced the mandals and the situation was brought under control.

The incident took place near Anand Garh area of Parksite in Ghatkopar on Tuesday morning after the Ganesh mandals in the locality threatened to not immerse their Ganesha idols if the roads are not repaired.

"The roads are in pretty bad shape and taking the trolley of Ganesha idol towards the immersion point through bad road could lead to untoward incident which will harm the religious sentiments of many people," said a committee member of the Parksite Ganesha mandal.

Sachin Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7, said, "The situation was brought under control and no untoward incident took place.

The mandal authorities were convinced and immersion of Ganesha idols are now taking place."

Till 3 pm, 119 immersion points in the city witnessed immersion of total 3742 idols from which 80 Sarvajanik Ganesh idols, 3607 household idols and 15 Gauri Ganesha idols were immersed in the city. While no untoward incident was reported.