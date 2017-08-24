Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Muhurat, puja vidhi, and all you need to know about the festival

Are you ready to bring Bappa home?

On Friday, Western part of India and those who celebrate the Ganesh Festival across the globe will bring Ganapati Bappa home. The God of knowledge and wisdom will be welcomed in Hindu household with much gusto.

The 10-day long festival will change the mood in your house and of your surroundings. It will begin on August 25 and the Ganesh Visarjan will take place on September 5.

The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak chose this fesitval to unite the community and spread the message to Swaraj during India's freedom struggle. After 1947, the festival changed the shape and became a celebration of prosperity and pleasant gatherings.

Ganapati Sthapana

Traditionally it is preferred to do the sthapana puja during midday.

Here are the muhurats for pratishthapana

For Madhyahna Ganesha Puja - 11:06 am to 1:39 pm

To avoid Moon Sighting - 09:10 am to 21:20 pm

Ganapati Puja Vidhi

According to vedic rituals Ganesh idol is worshipped with all 16 rituals is known as Shodashopachara Puja.

But for simple rituals to be done at home, you can follow the steps given below.

Step by step ritual -

1. Clean your house

2. Take a bath

3. Fill the Kalash with water and decorate it with Betel leaves. Put coconut on top of it.

4. Put the Ganesh idol on the raised platform

5. Put the Janve (Sacred thread) on the idol's left shoulder.

6. Deck the idol with garlands and red flowers.

7. Offer Durva grass

8. Put tilak of Sandalwood paste on the idol

9. Recite the following Mantra from Rigveda to do the Pranpratishtha

"ganananh tva ganapatim havamahe kavim kavinam – upamashravastamam

jyeshhtharajam brahmanan.h brahmanaspata A nah shrivnvannutibhih sida sadanam" (Rig Veda 2.23.1)

"ni shhu sida ganapate ganeshhu tvamahurvipratamam kavinam

na rite tvat.h kriyate kinchanare mahamarkam maghavan.h chitramarcha" (Rig Veda 10.112.9)

10. Light the ghee lamp and sing the aarti

11. Offer the Modak and pray.