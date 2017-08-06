Ganapati idol to cost extra for GST

All of India loves and reveres Ganesha. Cries of 'Ganpathi Bappa Morya' during the ten-day long Ganesha festival bring normal working life to a halt in various parts of the country, especially in Maharashtra.

While people are preparing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi later this month, GST is dampening the zeal. Sculptors say that buying a Ganesha idol this year will cost a little more.

"The cost of materials required to make a Ganesha idol has gone up this year. This is why we have to hike prices," explains Reshma Khattu, an idol maker.

A closer look confirms what Khattu is saying. Tax on plaster of paris has risen to 18 per cent from 13.5 per cent last year after the introduction of GST, while the tax on paints and varnishes has more than doubled — going up from 13.5 per cent to 28 per cent this year. Apart from the rise in tax on raw materials, taxation on items that adorn Ganesha has become especially expensive. Cost of crown and other accessories has risen sharply with GST, ensuring that the consumer's wallet is hit.

But still, they are prepared to put in a little more work and a lot more money for Lord Ganesha.

Though most consumers are most likely to be willing to pay a little extra, the men who are being most hit are the decorators. Because they have to organise everything with the same splendour despite the price hike.