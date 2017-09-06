Gambhir pledges to help Zohra realise her dream

When little Zohra wept, the entire nation cried with her. After a week of mourning, cricketer Gautam Gambhir brought smile back on Zohra’s face when he announced to bear all her educational expenses so that she could live her dream.

Zohra, who wants to become a doctor, had shook the nation when the picture of inconsolable little girl crying and sobbing over the coffin of her cop-father became viral in the restive Jammu and Kashmir. Unarmed Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Abdul Rashid Shah was gunned down by the militants when he was regulating traffic in Mehndi Kadal of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on August 28.

“Zohra, I can’t put you to sleep with a lullaby but I’ll help you to wake up to live your dreams. Will support your education for lifetime”, tweeted Gambhir, announcing his support to five year old Upper Kindergarten (UKG) student.

Soon after the news broke, little Zohra expressed gratitude to the cricketer in her small and affectionate way. “I want to thank Gautam Gambhir sir. I am happy and my family is also happy. I want to pursue my education to become a doctor. Thank You Gautam Sir”, she said.

For the last one week, Zohra’s has been recluse and enquiring about her father repeatedly. “We are trying to divert her attention because she always says when papa will return. We have told her that he has gone to Hajj and it will take time for him to return. For the last few days however she has recouped to some extent”, said Shah Faisal, elder brother of Zohra.

Overwhelmed by Gambhir’s gesture, Jammu and Kashmir Police has gone into an overdrive and invited the celebrities and public figures to visit the state and encourage their men and officers.

“The support for J&K Police martyrs shown by celebrity like you (Gambhir) will go a long way in boosting the morale of forces and an assurance to kins of martyrs that the citizens of the Country care for them,” said Dr Shesh Paul Vaid, director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides this gesture of Gautam Gambhir, J&K Police has got a number of requests from the general public from different parts of the Country and state who want to donate voluntarily for the welfare of the Police Martyr families. “Keeping in view this interest and response, it is requested that the donations can be made online”, said a police spokesman.