Gaikwad must apologise to our staff in writing, say AI officials

Though civil aviation ministry sources say they may lift the MP's ban, AI is insisting the minister apologise to its staff before they let him fly: Staff on high alert post Shiv Sena's threat

The flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad is likely to be lifted soon, sources in the civil aviation ministry told DNA. They added that the minister decided to soften his stand after receiving Gaikwad’s, “letter of regret regarding the unfortunate incident”. The development took place on late Thursday evening after Gaikwad’s letter reached Civil Aviation Minister Gajapathy Raju.

Meanwhile Air India officials also held a meeting on late Thursday evening to discuss the “sensitive” issue and sources privy to the meeting said that the government’s changed stand was also discussed in the meeting. Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashwani Lohani is learnt to have decided to re-look into the matter but on the condition that Gaikwad renders a written apology to the airline staff.

“The present apology letter is not really an apology. This is no acceptable to us but we may re-look into the matter if he apologises to our staff in writing,” Air Indian sources said. When DNA contacted some other airlines on Thursday, they maintained that the ban on Gaikwad remains but added that they would reconsider the matter if the government or Air India takes a decision.

After the ban on Gaikwad, the government had also started discussions on creating a no fly list’ to tame unruly fliers.The rules in India do not provide any absolute authority to airlines to ban passengers from their flights. This is unlike the rules in the US and UK, where airlines can ban passengers and there is a provision of 'no fly list' for unruly passengers.

Earlier in the day, Air India asked its employees in Mumbai and Pune airports to be on high alert considering Shiv Sena’s threat to stall operations of Air India because of the airline’s flying ban on Gaikwad. The airline had declared that it would most likely enhance the security of its staff in Mumbai and Pune considering Shiv Sena’s strong presence in these cities and the fact that some of the Air India employees’ unions at Mumbai and Pune airports are affiliated to Shiv Sena’s trade union Bharatiya Kamgar Sangh.

“The security of our employees is paramount and we can take any chance over this. We have asked the Air India staff at Mumbai and Pune airports to be on high alert. The airline’s security personnel are on their toes because of Shiv Sena’s threat. If need be, we will request for assistance from local police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),” a senior Air India official told DNA. The official added that the airlines would take all measures to ensure smooth flight operations in these cities.

Air India took the decision soon after some Shiv Sena leaders created an uproar in the parliament and threatened to stall functioning of the airlines. “We have our unions at all airports (in Maharashtra). We will abide by the decision and orders of the party chief (Uddhav Thackeray),” said Suryakant Mahadik, former MLA and chief of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena. Mahadik however added that they were yet to be informed by the party leadership about the plan of action. “We can ensure that not even one plane takes off,” he threatened.