Funds to 28 DU colleges stopped

The Delhi government on Monday stopped grants to 28 Delhi University-aided colleges as they had failed to form their governing bodies in the last 10 months.

The stringent move taken by the AAP-led government will have an impact on the issues ranging from salaries of the teachers to cost of the buildings.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio on Monday, took on to the social media and announced his decision.

"Hv ordered Fin Dept to stop funding for Delhi gov funded 28 DU colleges, as DU not willing to form governing bodies for last 10 months (sic)," he tweeted.

Smelling a rat in the functioning of the colleges, Sisodia had questioned how the educational institutes are working without forming a governing body last month.

"I can not allow unchecked corruption and irregularities to be sustained on Delhi govt funds in the name of Education (sic)," he tweeted further.

A governing body is responsible for taking each and every decision related to the functioning of the college. As per the officials, aided-colleges receive funds of about 20-22 crores in four installments every year -- July, November, January, and March.

While 12 out of 28 colleges are fully funded by the Delhi government, remaining 16 receive only five per cent of their grants from it. The fully-funded colleges include Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharaja Agarsen College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, and Bhagini Nivedita College.

As many as 11 communication letters were sent by the education department of Delhi government between September 2016 to July 2017. The government in its letter had asked DU to form governing bodies before making any appointments as colleges across the University has recently started the process of hiring permanent faculty members.

Reacting to the directives, the varsity on Saturday wrote a letter to all 28 colleges directing them to take necessary action for constitution of their governing body in their colleges.

Officials at the University, however, claimed that they have already written to the Delhi government and assured them of forming the governing bodies at the earliest. "DU's Executive Council (EC) had objected to the names of governing body members nominated by the government. We stated that there should be people of varied backgrounds, including academicians, doctors and legal professionals, in the governing body. Bringing in too many academicians will not serve the purpose," said EC member Rajesh Jha.

The functioning of fully-funded colleges will be affected if the logjam will continue for next few months. "From salaries of the staff to payment of electricity bill, everything will stop if we don't get funds from the Delhi government," Dr SK Garg, Principal, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College said.

Echoing the sentiment, officials at Maharaja Agrasen College said that the decision will not affect the functioning immediately but things will get worse in the longer run. "There will be no immediate impact on the functioning of the college as we have already received the first installment," a senior official of the college said.