Full text of PM Narendra Modi's letter to former President Pranab Mukherjee

Dear Pranab Da,

As you begin a new phase of your distinguished journey, I cannot but express my profound sense of admiration and gratitude for your immense contribution to the nation, particularly as President of India over the last five years. You have inspired us with your simplicity, high principles and exemplary leadership.

Three years ago, I came to New Delhi as an outsider. The task before me was huge and challenging. In these times, you have always been a father figure and a mentor to me. Your wisdom, guidance and personal warmth have given me greater confidence and strength.

That you are a repository of knowledge is well known. I have always marveled at your insights on various subjects, ranging from policy to politics, economics to external affairs, and security issues to subjects of national and global importance. Your intellectual prowess has constantly helped my government and me.

You have been so warm, affectionate and caring to me. Your one phone call asking me "I hope you are taking care of your health" was enough to fill me with fresh energy, after a long day at meetings or on a campaign tour.

Pranab Da, our political journeys took shape in different political parties. Our ideologies, at times, have been different. Our experiences are also varied. My administrative experience was from my state, whereas you have seen the expanse of our national polity and politics for decades. Yet, such is the strength of your intellect and wisdom that we were able to work together with synergy.

During your political journey and your presidency, you placed the wellbeing of the nation over everything else. You opened Rashtrapati Bhavan to initiatives and programmes that recognized innovation and the talent of India's youth.

You belong to a generation of leaders for whom politics was simply a means to selflessly give back to society. You stand as a great source of inspiration for the people of India. India will always be proud of you, a President who was a humble public servant and an exceptional leader.

Your legacy will continue to guide us. We will continue to draw strength from your democratic vision of taking everyone along, which you have developed over a long and illustrious public life. As you enter a new phase of your life, I convey my best wishes for your future endeavours.

Thank you once again for your support, encouragement, guidance and inspiration. Thank you for the very kind words you said about me at the farewell in Parliament a few days ago.

Rashtrapati Ji, it has been an honour to work with you, as your Prime Minister!

Jai Hind

Yours sincerely,

Narendra Modi