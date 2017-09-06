Full text of PM Modi’s speech at joint press meet with Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar

PM Modi, in his joint press statement with Suu Kyi after the talks, said India understands the problems being faced by Myanmar. He said India shares Myanmar's concerns over "extremist violence" in the Rakhine state, especially the loss of innocent lives of the people and the military personnel.

"When it comes to a big peace process or finding a solution to a problem, we hope that all stakeholders can work together towards finding a solution which respects the unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar," Modi said. At the same time, the solution can bring about peace, justice and dignity for all, he said.

Your Excellency, the State Counsellor

Distinguished delegates,

Friends from media,

Minglaba,

I came here in 2014 on the occasion of ASEAN summit, however, this is my first bilateral visit to the golden land of Myanmar. But I’m feeling at home due to the warm welcome accorded to me. I’m grateful to the government of Myanmar for this.

Excellency,

Your courageous leadership of Myanmar peace process is praiseworthy. We thoroughly understand the challenges that you have been facing. We are partners in your concerns over the loss of lives of security forces and innocent people due to the extremist violence in Rakhine State.

Be it a large peace process or be it to resolve a specific problem, we hope that all the stakeholders can work together in the direction to find such a solution that will ensure peace, justice and dignity for all by respecting the unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar.

Friends,

I believe that India’s democratic experience is also relevant for Myanmar. And therefore we are pride of our comprehensive cooperation in the capacity building of the institutions like the executive, the legislature, election commission and press council. Our interests in the area of security are common as neighbours. It’s essential that we work together to ensure the stability of our long territorial and coastal borders. The construction of roads and bridges, links in the field of energy and our efforts to boost connectivity indicate in the direction of a good future. We have completed the work on the Sittwe port and Paletwa Inland Waterways Terminal in Kaladan project. And the work on road component has started. In order to meet the requirement of Upper Myanmar, two-way movement of high speed diesel trucks have started from India. Development of high quality health, education and research facilities in Myanamar under our development partnership is a cause of happiness. In this context, Myanmar Institute of Information Technology and Advanced Centre for Agricultural Research and Education are worthy of special mention. Both of these are emerging as the main centers of education. In the future, our projects will only be according to the needs and priorities of Myanmar. The agreements signed by us today between our two countries will further strengthen our multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

Friends,

I am happy to announce that we have decided to give gratis visa to all citizens of Myanmar who are interested in coming to India. I am also happy to state that we have decided to release 40 citizens of Myanmar who are currently lodged in the jails of India. We hope that they will soon be able to meet with their families in Myanmar.

Excellency,

My time in Nay Pyi Taw was very meaningful. I am also very excited about my remaining stay in Myanmar. Today I will go to the Anand Temple in the Bagan. The renovation work of Ananda Temple and other historic and cultural buildings is being carried out with the help of India to repair the damages caused to them due last year’s earthquake. Apart from meeting the community of Indian origin people in Yangon, I will also pay my tributes at the monuments of religious and historical importance. I believe that in the coming time, we will work together to build a strong and close partnership for our mutual benefit.

Thank you

Cheju Tin Ba De.