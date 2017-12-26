From terrorist stronghold Sopore, musical duo makes it to Bollywood

From the separatist stronghold of Sopore to the glitzy world of Bollywood, Kashmir's first music composer duo has come a long way.

Nayeem Ashraf, 28, and Shabir Ahmad, 30 — who go by the name Nayeem-Shabir in the world of music — have created a place in Bollywood after struggling hard in Mumbai.

The duo will be making their debut with Sarfira —a Bollywood movie — as music directors. "This is our debut movie. There are four songs in the movie, and all of them are being composed by us. This is our independent project which we have bagged after a lot of struggle," said Nayeem.

From singing in hotels, to assisting various music directors, the duo has done everything to find fame in Bollywood.

"I was 20 when I moved to Mumbai. My hard work has paid off after 10 years. I was doing stage shows in hotels to survive. Music has been my passion since childhood, and I wanted to do something," said Shabir.

Nayeem received a formal training in music from University of Kashmir, while Shabir learnt guitar from Srinagar before receiving a formal training in Mumbai. Both hailed from Sopore and were struggling together in Bollywood. Their similar taste in music led them to working together.

Before moving to Mumbai, Nayeem had created a niche for himself in Kashmir as well. He had composed two Kashmiri albums. He had also set up Sangam Music Group in separatist stronghold of Sopore.

For Shabir, life was full of struggle. "I lost both of my parents few years back. My elder brother took care and supported me. I had to return back home. After a few years, I again moved to Mumbai to follow my dreams," he said.

After all of the struggle that the two have faced, now they are getting the notice of Bollywood for their talent. "We have two more projects in the pipeline. The work on these projects will start after few months," Nayeem said.

"After completing my graduation in Music, I moved to Mumbai in 2012. Life was tough. I met many music directors and learnt a lot from them. I assisted one music director for a Bollywood movie. It is only after a lot of struggle that we bagged Sarfira," Nayeem said.