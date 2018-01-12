From situation in Doklam to misinformation in Kashmir schools: Major points from Army chief Rawat's presser

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat addressed a press conference on Friday in New Delhi. He touched upon several issues in his press conference. Here are the excerpts of the major talking points.

Misinformation campaign in Kashmir schools:

Education in Jammu and Kashmir needs to be revamped. It has got corrupted. Disinformation through madrasas and masjids is happening. Children are being taught wrong things in schools. What does it lead to in a child's mind? There needs to be focus on opening more private and public schools and introduce CBSE curriculum. Damage is also being done through social media.

Doklam

The first set of new ballistic helmets and bullet proof jackets recently procured was sent to troops in Doklam. Not because we are expecting a bullet to be fired but because we wanted to send a strong message to the adversary that we are well equipped.

Chinese tents, temporary toilets and observation posts still exist in Doklam at the site of faceoff. Possibility of Chinese movement again is there after the winter. PLA troops still present in the Northern part of Doklam plateau. Large number of guns, tanks and troop movement seen in other areas too.

Indian Army targeting Pak posts

The army has been responding to shelling from Pakistan by targeting Pakistani army posts that aid terrorists and infiltration. Pakistan has suffered heavy casualties-- 3 to 4 times more than us.If we see a drop in information we are willing to go back to a ceasefire

Situation in J&K

Terrorism in Kashmir is certainly not over. Other thank killing of terrorists, 39 have been caught alive. We sent them back home as we want to give them an opportunity to get back to mainstream. After South Kashmir. operations will be intensified in North. Places like Baramulla, Sopore, Pattan and Bandipore will be the focus.

Education fee cap controversy

As the government has put a fee cap on education of children of martyrs and disabled soldiers Army has decided to open two schools exclusively for them. One will be in Pathankot and the other in Central or South India. It could be Bhopal or Secunderabad. These will be boarding schools and should come up in 3 to 4 years. Government has agreed to the proposal. Regarding professional colleges we want to encourage children to return to our own colleges. We will give them better education. Some people started misusing the provision for free education but by putting a cap some of the genuine people have got affected. Can't allow our neighbourhood to be drifted away.

Strategy to take on assertive China

We seeking support from other nations to make sure we are not isolated. At a military level other countries are on board. Concentrating on this at a military level to ensure China is kept away.

US pressure on Pakistan

It's premature to make any assessment. We have to wait and watch. Can't say Pakistan will be isolated or declared terror state after this. There are compulsions on US also.

Cyber and Information Warfare

Future wars will be fought differently. We have to focus on cyber and information capabilities. It's not just a military threat but to all our national networks. Regular meetings are being held at various levels. Things are moving in the right direction.