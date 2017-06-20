From Gurgaon to Greater Noida: Woman gangraped in moving car

A 35-year-old woman was abducted from Gurgaon and thrown out of a car in Greater Noida early today after being allegedly gangraped for hours by three men as they drove through the National Capital Region, police said.

Echoing the horror of the IMT Manesar gangrape less than a month ago, the woman was found outside 'Chacha Ka Restaurant' at Greater Noida's Golf Links, a long distance away from where she had been abducted, at about 4 am.

The woman was picked up from Sohna in Gurgaon at 8.45 pm yesterday and flung out of the Swift car several hours later, police said

She shared the story of what happened with locals who informed police in Gautambudh Nagar.

"Some beer bottles were also found from the spot which indicates that the accused persons were inebriated at the time," a senior Greater Noida police officer told

