From Gujarat to Bengaluru: Jittery Congress resorts to golf resort

The ghosts of the Khajuraho coup are back to haunt Gujarat — only the venue has changed to Bengaluru's Eagleton Golf Resort. The party at the receiving end is the Congress.

In the 1995 coup, Shankersinh Vaghela, then a BJP leader, herded 55 MLAs and flown them to Khajuraho, pulling off a coup on then chief minister Keshubhai Patel.

Already abandoned by six MLAs in 24 hours, and faced with the threat of losing more, the Congress on Friday night managed to fly out 44 of its legislators to Bengaluru.

However, the task is not over yet for the party. Speculations are rife that all those who have gone to Bengaluru do not intend to remain in the party fold, and that they could resign after they return or cross vote in the Rajya Sabha elections on August 8. A wary Congress may hence bring them back only on the morning of the poll day.

Rattled by the loss of six legislators in a span of 24 hours, a contingent of senior Congress leaders on Saturday approached the poll panel, seeking protection from horse-trading and demanding free and fair Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat.

Congress also alleged that at least three MLAs were approached with monetary offers in exchange for loyalties.

In a petition submitted before the Election Commission, Azad, who was accompanied by Manish Tewari, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vivek Tankha, said, "the might of money and muscle power is on full display by the ruling BJP dispensation to engineer and manipulate defections/resignations."

Acting on the petition, the EC has sought a report from the Gujarat government on the Congress's charges of effecting defection of its MLAs by the BJP. It also directed the Gujarat government to ensure the security of all the Congress MLAs and their family members, and has sought a report on the allegations from the chief secretary by July 31.

Earlier, Raghavji Patel, a Shankersinh Vaghela confidant, who is likely to join the BJP on Monday, said, "Those who have gone to Bengaluru were in touch with me before leaving. At least 10 of them will resign after they return.

Many of the Congress MLAs are of the opinion that they all should cross vote to show their displeasure for Ahmed Patel (the party's RS candidate)."

Sources in the Vaghela faction said, "Among those who have gone to Bengaluru are MLAs close to Bapu (as Vaghela is popularly called). Isn't it obvious they would act at Bapu's behest."

The source identified the Vaghela supporters in Bengaluru: Kamini Rathod (Dehgam MLA), Mahesh Patel (Palanpur), Mahendrasinh Baraiya (Prantij) and Rajendrasinh Thakor (Modasa).

These MLAs had not only met Vaghela before he quit Congress but continued meeting with him thereafter as well.

Senior BJP leader and deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also made similar claims. "The Congress is pressurising their MLAs by keeping them confined. I think the Congress MLAs who are fed up with the internal rift will break all barriers and join the BJP soon."

Meanwhile, reports were doing the rounds in media circles that three MLAs — Gova Rabari (Deesa), Dharshi Khanpura (Kankrej) and Mahesh Patel (Palanpur) — had a spat with senior MLA Paresh Dhanani at the resort, over their demand to be allowed to return to Gujarat. However, Congress rubbished such reports as another of BJP's conspiracy of spreading fake news.

Senior Congress leader Sagar Rayka said, "We condemn such efforts of the BJP to defame our MLAs and the party. When they could not succeed in creating another dent, they resort to such tactics."

It has been learnt from reliable sources that Dhanani is going to take all of the 41 MLAs to Tirupati Balaji temple on Sunday and will return to Bengaluru on Monday.

BJP, Vaghela slam Cong MLAs

BJP and Shankersinh Vaghela have slammed the Congress and its MLAs from North Gujarat who flew to Bengaluru.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel said, "This is an unfortunate event for the people of North Gujarat. When they are struggling to cope with heavy rains and floods, their elected leaders are enjoying in a resort in Bengaluru."

Bhupendra Yadav, in charge of BJP in Gujarat, said, "The Congress has asked all the MLAs to keep their mobile phones switched off. If someone from any flood-affected area needs help, their leader will be unavailable."

Vaghela, who visited the flood-affected areas in Banaskantha and Patan, on Saturday, also slammed the Congress MLAs citing the same reasons.

Who is not in B'luru

The Congress leaders who have remained in Gujarat are Mahendrasin Vaghela, Raghavji Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, CK Raulji, Amit Chaudhary and Bholabhai Gohil. Senior MLA Shaktisinh Gohil and Congress chief whip Shailesh Parmar have also stayed back in Ahmedabad to take care of party affairs. Another MLA Chandrikaben Bariya did not go citing her son's health. Besides them is Shankersinh Vaghela, who has yet to quit as MLA.