From foes to friends: BJP's Eknath Khadse and NCP's Ajit Pawar likely to share stage on December 28

Veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Suresh Jain are likely to share the stage on the eve of NCP MLA’s Satish Patils’s 60th birthday celebrations in Jalgaon, which will fall on December 28.

As the leader of opposition, Khadse was a staunch critic of Ajit Pawar, but this birthday celebration is likely throw some new political equations in Maharashtra. It will be interesting to see what transpires among these heavy weight leaders.

Sources told DNA that Khadse, who was a potential chief ministerial candidate, has been questioned by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his work in the state. Speaking to DNA, Khadse admitted that his loyalists are pressurizing him to leave the BJP even though he has spent over 40 years in the party.

“I am getting offers from the Congress as well as NCP,” Khadse said, but added that he had not yet made up his mind.

The NCP has decided to tie up with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Pawar has started mobilizing support.

“We received overwhelming response. Vidharba people also understood that the BJP has cheated them. They only made the tall promises when it come to materialising, they faltered. Our people who left NCP in 2014, now want to come back,” Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson said.

Sources said that Khadse and Pawar have scheduled a separate and confidential meeting on sidelines of the birthday celebrations to discuss the current Maharashtra’s political situations.