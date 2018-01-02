From Devendra Fadnavis to Sharad Pawar, politicians react to Bhima Koregaon Violence

Violence erupted in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai, on Tuesday, a day after clashes between two groups during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the violence on Monday in which one person was killed. "A sitting High Court judge will head the inquiry," Fadnavis said.

He also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of the victim who died as a group, opposed to the celebrations due to the "British victory" in the battle, clashed with Dalits rallying their way to the battle memorial.

The violence sparked off protests in various parts of the state today, including in Mumbai where protesters staged a rail roko in Chembur.

Here is how politicians have reacted to the Monday's violence:

Devendra Fadnavis, CM, Maharashtra

Around three lakh people had gathered (for the battle anniversary celebrations). Some people tried to create a serious scene. But six companies (of security personnel) were posted. Police promptly controlled the situation and averted a major problem.

Strict action will be taken against those who use social media to spread rumours.

Sharad Pawar, NCP chief

People have been going there for last 200 years, nothing like this ever happened. It was expected that more people will be there on 200th anniversary. More attention was needed in the matter.

Since the administration did not take precautions, rumours and misunderstanding spread. A youth in Nanded died unfortunately. People from political and social field should defuse the situation harmoniously and patiently without making provocative speeches.

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister

Spoke to Maharashtra CM, demand that this matter should be inquired; action must be taken against the culprits so that such incidents don't recur.

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Demand freezing of all government aid to villages in Chakan-Koregaon taluka in Pune district. Call for Maharashtra bandh tomorrow.

Dhananjay Munde, LoP in Maharashtra Legislative Council

I had apprised the chief minister about taking adequate precautions. More care should have been taken. There should be a judicial probe into the incidents of violence. All sections of the society should unitedly and peacefully foil attempts of anti-social elements.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress spokesperson

You allow tensions to simmer, you let the hate be spewed, you are aware that people gather every year to commemorate...Yet you don't take appropriate measures to avoid clashes.

And after things go out of hand you ask for a judicial enquiry?

Preeti Sharma Menon, Aam Aadmi Party

The saffron attack on Dalits on Bhima Koregaon yesterday has led to large scale unrest across Maharashtra. Incidents being reported from many places in Mumbai as well.

Appeal to people to remain alert and avoid going outdoors if possible.