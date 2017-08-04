From demanding CM Naidu be shot to allegations of disproportionate assets: A timeline of Jagan Reddy's controversies

Jaganmohan Reddy, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader has come under fire yet again for his controversial statement about Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, saying that "people like him should be shot in public."

A complaint has already been filed against Reddy, and he is likely to face more action.

Here is a timeline of Reddy's troubled past marred with controversies and also jail time:

. Reddy is struggling with a disproportionate assets case since 2011.

· The case came forward, based on a petition filed by former state minister P Shankar Rao, who had alleged that Jagan had gathered wealth to the tune of Rs 43,000 crore during the regime of his father Y S Rajsekhara Reddy between 2004 and 2009.

· The CBI reportedly investigated the case following a High Court order on August 10 2011.

· On August 17th 2011, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reportedly registered an FIR in the case of illegal assets and alleged flow of illegal investments into Reddy's business empire and registered cases against him and 74 others.

· According to the FIR, Reddy had allegedly created fictitious transactions of selling 82 lakh shares to a company that he had acquired namely, SPCL at Rs 18.75 each to five companies, which were taken over by Reddy.

·CBI filed the first chargesheet on March 31, 2012 against Reddy.

· CBI then filed a second chargesheet on April 23 and a third charge sheet on May 7 against Reddy.

· The bank accounts of Reddy's companies were reportedly frozen by the CBI on May 8, 2012.

·But the High Court ordered conditional de-freezing of the bank accounts of Reddy's companies on May 23.

· Later on May 25, CBI issued notices to Jagan to appear before it.

·After being questioned by the CBI he was later arrested on May 27th 2012.

· Reddy was arrested in March 2012 and released after 16 months in prison, in September 2013.

·Earlier in March 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation approached the special CBI court in Hyderabad seeking the cancellation of the bail granted Jaganmohan Reddy.

· He was also alleged to have influenced the witnesses and tampering with evidence.

· CBI has reportedly filed more than 11 chargesheets in this case in the CBI special court in Hyderabad.

· Earlier when Reddy toured to meet a few bus accident victims in Krishna district he had a heated argument with the doctors and district collector, Babu Ahmad. He then apparently threatened to send Ahmad and the doctors to Jail.

· The outburst at Krishna District Collector Babu Ahmed by Reddy drew a widespread condemnation from various sections of the society.

· A criminal case was reportedly registered against Reddy at Nandigama police station after the incident.

· The AP IAS Officers Association, at an emergency meeting, strongly denounced the leader of Opposition's behaviour and condemned the "attempt made to degrade the institution of Collector and District Magistrate".

·Reddy had allegedly created a scene when the State government organised CII Partnership Summit and other programmes at Vizag in January this year as well.