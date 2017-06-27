From a shared vision for growth to fighting radical Islamic terror: Top quotes from Modi-Trump's joint statement

Here are the top quotes from Modi-Trump's presser.

Describing Narendra Modi as a "great Prime Minister", President Donald Trump today discussed with him ways to push the bilateral strategic ties amid US' strong message to Pakistan by declaring Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

Modi, meeting Trump for the first time, was accorded a warm welcome with the US President and the first lady Melania coming out of the White House to receive him.

At the White House portico, they exchanged pleasantries and had a brief interaction before going inside for the summit meeting.

As the two leaders sat for the meetings Trump, who had recently described Modi as a "true friend", said it was "a great honour" for him to receive the prime minister.

"He is such a great Prime Minister. I have been speaking with him and reading about him. He is doing a great job.

Economically, India is doing very well and in so many other ways. I would like to congratulate him for this," he said in brief comments.

Modi expressed gratitude to Trump and the first lady for the warm welcome extended to him, which included a 'working dinner', the first of its kind under the current US administration.

The following are the top quotes from the joint statement:

US President Trump

Great honour to welcome the leader of the world's largest democracy

You have a true friend in the White House...our ties have never been stronger and better

Always had admiration for your country, people, culture, heritage and traditions

Both countries are affected by terror, and we resolve that will destroy radical Islamic terror

In just two weeks you will begin to implement largest tax overhaul (GST) in your country's history, we are doing that also by the way

During my campaign I pledged that if elected, India will have true friend in White House and that's now exactly what you have, a true friend

I look forward to working with you Mr PM for creating jobs for our countries

India and USA will always be together in friendship and respect

PM Modi

I would like to thank President Trump for his kind words about India

Our talks today are an important moment in the cooperation between our nations. They have been very crucial talks

Both India and USA are global engines of growth. Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us

We held talks on wide range of issues pertaining to the India-USA relationship

We consider USA a valued partner in our flagship programmes

Trade, commerce and investment are key areas. Technology, innovation and knowledge economy are also areas were are actively looking at

We discussed the problems arising due to terrorism and radicalisation

We agreed to work closely on boosting maritime trade and cooperation

Vision of New India and Make America Great Again has lot of convergence

laud your commitment towards strong India-USA bilateral relations

I welcome President Trump and family to come to India